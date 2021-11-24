Uniontown
Nancy M. Polkabla, 59, of Uniontown, passed on Monday, November 22, 2021. Born May 3, 1962, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Bernard J. Sr. and Rosalie German Polkabla.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Linda (Terry) Mattis of Uniontown; niece, Sarah; and nephew, Doug; aunts and uncles, Ken and Marge Litman, Barb and Dan German, both of Ohio, Bob McCartney of Mich., and John and Leona Smith of Smithfield, and other Aunts and Uncles; special cousins Mary and Mike Nemchik, and her other cousins.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard J. “Bernie” Polkabla, Jr.
Nancy was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown and enjoyed softball and puzzles.
Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
