New Salem
Nancy Marie Fior Mazzocco, 69, of New Salem, passed away in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills, on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
She was born on June 19, 1952, in Republic, a daughter of John and Servia Garden Fior.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Mazzocco, Sr.; brother, John Fior.
Nancy is survived by her son, Richard R. Mazzocco, Jr. and his wife Chris, of Pittsburgh; two grandsons, Emery and Reilly Mazzocco.
Nancy's family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic.
A Blessing Service will be held at 5 p.m. with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital @ stjude.org.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.