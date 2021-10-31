Smock
Nancy May Carter Zwolenik, 77, of Smock, formerly of Flatwoods, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on November 16, 1943 in Nashua, N.H., a daughter of Merle and Eva Carter.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Butch" Zwolenik; daughter, Wanita Zwolenik; and sister, Jane.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Gaborko and her husband, Alan; grandchildren: Amanda Gaborko and Alan Gaborko; brothers: James, Nicholas and Richard; sister, Carol; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Nancy was co-owner of Butch's Auction Barn in Flatwoods.
In honoring Nancy's wishes there will be no public visitation and interment will be private in Bowman Flatwoods Cemetry.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Nancy's professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.