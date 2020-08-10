Nancy Sproul

Ohiopyle
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our mother Nancy Corristian Sproul, 86, of Ohiopyle, Pa passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born June 23, 1934 in Connellsville.
Nancy was a homemaker. She was a member of Meadow Run Community Church and a Charter Member of Great Meadows Garden Club.
She is reunited with her husband Pete Sproul, her grandson Brian Seiler, her sisters Beverly (Jim) Coffman, Charlotte (Charles) Fostrink, as well as her parents Hannah (Morrison) and Robert Corristian.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son, James (Diana) Sproul; and her daughter, Susie Hofsteter. Also, her grandchildren, Curtis (Emily) Sproul and son Benjamin, Ashley Pinkney and son Caleb, Jason (Connie) Pinkney and sons, Jaydon and Jacob, Melanie (Travis) Seiler Hames and granddaughters, Delaney and Kalilia. Her sister Roberta (Paul) Bryner share in these memories. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Meadow Run Community Church for a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Umbel Officiating the service. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Meadow Run Community Church, 329 Meadow Run Rd, Ohiopyle, Pa 15470. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a meal following the service.
