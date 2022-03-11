Nancy Tomasek Ratcliffe

Uniontown
Nancy Jane Tomasek Ratcliffe, 97, of Gulfport, Fla., passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Nancy will be remembered for her warm, fun-loving, and caring spirit. She treasured her faith, family, and friends.
Nancy Jean, born April 15, 1924, in Uniontown, was a daughter of Robert Engersoll and Mary Fendrich Tomasek. She always forged her own path, following her heart and independent nature. After graduating from Uniontown High School in 1941, Nancy left her beloved family farm for Bethany College, where she graduated with a degree in biology, which led to a 20-year career at Sterling Drug as a chemist. She then worked until retirement for the West Virginia State Rehabilitation office and was awarded outstanding counselor of the state through her work helping clients find meaningful work.
Nancy met her husband, Ivan Morrison Ratcliffe, while living on Wheeling Island. They married in 1949. Together, they embraced their lives in Wheeling, attending Oglebay and Bethany events, supporting First Presbyterian Church, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. After retirement, they moved to Gulfport, where Nancy became an active member of Pasadena Community Church, continued to serve Bethany College, cross stitched thoughtful gifts, communicated through handwritten letters, and delighted her family and ever expanding group of friends with her love and laughter.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Ivan M.; her sisters, Dorris Rich (Jerry) and Lorraine Duerr (Samuel A., Jr.); and nephew, Dr. Jerry Holt Rich.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Karen Rich Douglas of Greensburg, Samuel A. Duerr III (Patte) of Sewickley, Sidney Duerr Pinnie (Mark) of West Chester, and David Duerr (Margie) of Burgettstown; great-nieces and nephews, Dr. Susan Douglas Wilson (Donald), Gregg Rich (Maria), James Douglas (Tamra), Sarah Rich, Elizabeth Pinnie McGonigle (Brendan), Laura Pinnie, Annie Duerr, Christopher Duerr, Samuel A. Duerr IV, and Morgan Duerr; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Olivia, Santiago, Jack, William, Isla, Nell and Declan. Nancy is also survived by her devoted friend, Paul Fornatar; supportive friends, Lisa and Walter Stane; and loving caregiver, Gail Floyd.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service Saturday, March 12, in ALTMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Wheeling Chapel. Private burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ivan M. and Nancy Ratcliffe Scholarship Fund at Bethany College, Oglebay Park, or Shriners Hospital for Children.
