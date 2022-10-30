Yorktown, Va.
Nancy Turner Johnson, last surviving child of Frank and Bertha Lee Turner, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26th at home in Yorktown, Va.
She was born in Ohiopyle, on December 16, 1930, and was valedictorian of the last class to graduate from Ohiopyle High School. She was married to the late Clark T. Johnson, Jr., for 63 years and accompanied him to various military installations as an Army wife. She retired from Mary Immaculate Hospital as an LPN.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Phillip Johnson; brothers, Warren, Harold, Kenneth and David Turner; sisters, Mary Dean, Verna Wise, Mabel Ridley, Ruth Cutright and infants, Dora and Leah.
She is survived by her children, Joyce and Ernie Chapman, Linda and Larry Glass, Marianne Rivera Johnson, Ted and Andrea Johnson and Kathy and Anthony Deanda; 10 grandchildren; 14 greats; and three great-greats.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in AMORY FUNERAL HOME in Grafton, Va.
Funeral services will be conducted by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood. Viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 4th, Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th, with Pastor Frank Dean Jr. officiating. Interment to follow the service at Bryner Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Nancy.
