Markleysburg
Nancy V. Wayne, 75, of Markleysburg, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born May 7, 1945, in Friendsville, Md. She is the daughter of the late Quincy and Mildred Umbel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert M. Wayne; and sisters Emogene Barefoot and Judy Sweitzer.
She is survived by her children, Doug Yencho (Beth) of Accident, Md., Jefferson Wayne of New Cumberland, Leah Stemple (Roger) of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Jennifer Wayne of Brownsville; grandchildren Lucas (Katelyn) Stemple, Morgan Stemple, Noah Brown, Elijah Brown, Carson Wayne, Kristopher Yencho, Dakoda Yencho; great- grandchildren Koleson Stemple, Gatlin Stemple, Noah Brown Jr. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Gerald (Bev Umbel), Ronnie Umbel, Peggy (Don) Savage, Carol (Roger) Fisher, Stan (Marilou) Umbel, Bill Umbel, Cathie (George) McGhee, Buddy (Ginny) Umbel, Rick (Mary) Umbel, Herbie (Brenda) Umbel, Debbie Rosenberger; brother-in-law Charles Wayne; and sister-in-laws Ina Mae Wolfe, Lil Smith and Linda Detrick.
Nancy was a member of Asher Glade Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Due to Covid precautions, a celebration of life service will be held for Robert and Nancy Wayne in the spring or summer of 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
