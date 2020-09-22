Nannie E. Bryner

Grindstone
Nannie E. "MomMom" Bryner, 85, of Grindstone, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born December 27, 1934, in Balsinger, a daughter of the late Sidney Hobart Franks and Ethel Mae Campbell Franks.
Nannie attended Blainesburg Bible Church in Blainesburg.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Bryner; infant daughter, Baby Bryner; three brothers, Orval, Paul and Bill Franks
Nannie is survived by her two daughters, Robin Janos and husband Stephen of Grindstone, Roxann Kovscek and husband Paul of New Salem; three grandchildren, Linde Janos and fiance Bill Stadnik, with whom Nannie made her residence, Robert Janos and wife Laura of Grindstone, Justin Kovscek and wife Molly of Alabama; two great-grandchildren who were the love of her life, Kota and Bry; sister, Betty Wood of N.Y.; brother, Ewing Franks of Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, Tuesday, September 22, from 2 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, September 23, from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service, with Pastor Frank C. Menhart Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Jacobs Lutheran Cemetery.
