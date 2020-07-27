Masontown
Nannie M. Sawchenko, 76, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her home.
She was born July 4, 1944, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John Albert and Sarah Whyel Isler.
Nannie loved spending time with her family and her pets.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John R. Sawchenko; and her sister, Geraldine Beatty.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary L. Collins, Nancy Sawchenko and John Kesock; Johanna Dorsey and husband Andy III; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother John Isler; sisters Alberta Palotta, Nellie Stewart and Juanita Perkins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m., the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
