Hopwood
Naomi B. DelSignore-Grego, 88, of Hopwood, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born February 14, 1935, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Boss Henry and Gladys Prescilla Fee Bryner, and wife of the late Robert J. Campbell, Phillip DelSignore and Carmen J. Grego.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolline Lavitsky.
She is survived by her children: daughters, Cindy R. Hornbeck and her husband, Dennis, and Kimberly M. Corley; and son, Brian R. Campbell; grandchildren: Joshua and Jesse Hornbeck, Donnis McKee and her husband, John, and Mark Corley Jr. and his wife, Machiko, and Kevin Corley; great-grandchildren: Savannah and her husband, Cole, Jordan, Jeremiah and Phillip McKee; and great-great-grandchildren: Hannah and Rennah Corley.
Naomi was a Jehovah's Witness, loved to travel and visit the beach, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. A Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. with Karl Heiter officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
