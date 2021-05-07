Lemont Furnace
Naomi Lee Myers, 68, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Patti Gorman; son, Kenneth Frazee and son, William Myers Jr. (Brandy); grandchildren, Felicia (Jonathan), Dustin (Samantha), Zachary, Alexa and Alyza; great-grandchildren, River, Finnegan, Emmerson and Scarlett; sisters, Dorothy Hazuka, Renetta Tressler (Jim) and Caroline Williamson (Keith); brother, Robert Mason; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Linda McCoy and Christina Upole.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Sherman and Nancy Mason; sister, Nancy Mason; two brothers, William and Perry Mason; husband, William Myers Sr.; life partner, Alpheus Dillow; son-in-law, Scott Gorman; great-grandson, Bentley Frazee and Jennifer Dvorchak, who was like a daughter.
Naomi loved being with family. She was previously employed by Community Action for several years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time on her porch. She was a proud grandma and loved all of her grand babies. She lit up every room she was in with her sassy personality and big heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 10. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jim Dice officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
