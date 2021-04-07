Coal Center
Naomi Mae Hurley, 96, of Coal Center, passed into the realms of glory Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born March 16, 1925, in Melcroft, a daughter of the late Braden and Daisy Mae Barron Snyder.
She was a 1943 graduate of Connellsville High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. during World War II, and later retired from Bettis Atomic Laboratory in Dravosburg after 25 years of service.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and loved baking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved laughing with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Glenn C. Hurley Sr.; as well as her sisters, June Kalp, Jane Sattiaux, Doreen Anderson, Nancy White; a brother, George Snyder; and son-in-law Brown Whitewood.
She is survived by her children, Glenn C. Hurley Jr. V.M.D (Susan) and Cathy Whitewood; her grandchildren, Natalie Whitewood, Justin Whitewood (Suzanne), Maria Ziolecki (David), Travis Whitewood (Julie) and Braden Hurley (Allyson); her great-grandchildren, Robin Johns, Jordan Johns, and Ashley Whitewood, Jesse, Caden and Lanie Whitewood, and Jacob and Ben Ziolecki; siblings Glenn Snyder, Lucille Bruening, Carol Meyers; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Drive, Coal Center, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, with Pastor Ken Custer officiating. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. In accordance with CDC guidelines, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Full graveside military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423
