Uniontown
Nasser Lavaie, 79, of Uniontown, and Orange, Calif., died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born September 1, 1940, in Abadan, Iran.
He was working as a medical administrator.
Surviving are his children, Combiz Lavaie, Carl Lavaie, Katrina Hernandez, John Lavaie and Alexa Lavaie; four grandchildren; sister Fariba; brothers Nos and Mansour; nieces and nephews; and ex-wife Barbara Dean.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are private and will take place at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
