formerly of Waynesburg
Natalie Gale Evancheck, 62, of Bluemont, Va., passed Friday, November 27, 2020, in Leesburg, Va.
Born Saturday, November 8, 1958, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Ira Singleton and the late Helen Gurchak Singleton.
Natalie is survived by her loving husband, George Evancheck; her daughters, Ashley Evancheck Morris and husband Brian, and Allyson Evancheck.
Natalie will be laid to rest at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, and a celebration of life will take place when it is safe for all to come together.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to any of the following: Blue Ridge Mountain Civic Association, P.O. Box 303, Bluemont, VA 20135; Bluemont Heritage, P.O. Box 362, Bluemont, VA 20135; Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620.
A full obituary and condolences will be available at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
