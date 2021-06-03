Natalie Jean Hunter

Uniontown
Natalie Jean "Pokie" Thomas Hunter, 83, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Elizabeth.
Pokie was born June 25, 1937, in Uniontown, to the late Joseph "Big Joe" Thomas and Elizabeth Mae "Betty" Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd "Leon" Hunter.
Pokie was a member of the Interfaith Assembly For Christ Church in Uniontown, where she served as deaconess. She served as chair and vice chair at The Friends of the Uniontown Library. She served as the past worthy matron of star, Bethlehem Chapter #34 Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star. Pokie also loved gardening and horse riding.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Stephanie "Mikey" Carey (Ernie); siblings Richard "Pete" Thomas, Nana Mae "Patty" Hickenbottom, Joseph "Brother" Thomas, Clyde "Kiki" Thomas and Lucy Coley; grandchildren Joy Grace, Meghan Spears (Thomas) and Jheri Williams (Fred); and great-grandchildren TJ, Mya, Faith and Trae; devoted friend Toni Jackon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the Interfaith Assembly For Christ Church, 7 Butler Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
