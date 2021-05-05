Uniontown
Nathaniel Earl "Pete" Graft III, 62, of Uniontown, surrounded by love, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Pete's life Wednesday, May 5, with the Rev. Alfred Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
