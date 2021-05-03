Nathaniel Earl Graft III

Uniontown
Nathaniel Earl "Pete" Graft III, 62, of Uniontown, surrounded by love, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 30, 2021. He was born in Uniontown July 25, 1958, to the late Nathaniel E. Graft Jr. and Shirley Smith Graft.
Pete will be forever held in the hearts of those who loved him as warm, welcoming, loveable, and endless talents with his tool box and helped anyone in need. Pete had the ability to light up an entire room with his glow and one of the greatest joys of Pete's life was his Lord. Pete will be missed by family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Pete's life Wednesday, May 5, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Alfred Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
A special thank you to the staff of Uniontown Hospital and Ruby Memorial Medical Center for their exceptional tender care that they provided for Pete. We all love you Pete, take the love with you.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home Facebook page.
