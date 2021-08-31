Uniontown
On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Deacon Nathaniel "Nate" Hodge, 88, of Uniontown, transitioned to be with his Lord in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, with his loving family by his side. Nathaniel was born August 5, 1933, in McKeesport, the oldest of eight children born to the late John and Helen Hodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Gladys Stubbs, Charles Hodge, John Hodge and Raymond Hodge.
Nathaniel was a 1951 graduate of Georges High School in York Run. Immediately following high school, Nathaniel joined the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, where he severed as a deacon, trustee, former church treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the Mass Choir and Male Chorus. He was also a Masonic and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars 3514, VFW Post 51 and American Legion.
Nathaniel leaves to cherish in his legacy his loving wife of 52 years, Bertha A. Hodge; three children, Reese Hodge I, Antoinette Hodge and Natalie (Vincent) Winfrey Jr.; eight grandchildren, whom he and Bertha had an integral part of raising, Shanae, Reese, Cherese (Chris) McNeal, Aleycia (Paul) McQueen, Ayzia, Arielle, Teiara and Alexia; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his siblings, Catherine Horton, Norris Hodge and Geneva Austin; sister-in-law Jacqueline Hodge; brother-in-law Henry Austin; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Services will be held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 51 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 2, and the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 3. Interment following the service at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Social distancing nose and mouth protection is recommended for attending visitation and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.