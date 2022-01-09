Uniontown
Nathaniel Mills, 63, of Uniontown, went to his eternal rest on Saturday, January 1, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born on June 21, 1958, to the late David Mills, Sr., and the late Eleanor Jones Mills, who both preceded him in death.
Nathaniel graduated from German Township High School. He worked at Volkswagen in New Stanton, until they closed. He later moved to Massachusetts and began a career with the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, where he retired.
In addition to his parents, Nathaniel was preceded in death by his stepbrother, General Nelson Longstreet, of Albany, Ga..
Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter, Natalie Mills, of Erie; brothers, David (Mary) Mills, Jr., of College Park, Ga., Marvin (Eileen) Mills, of Vanderbilt, and Raymond (Kelly), of Brownsville; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives; and special friend, Starr Lewis.
The family request no flowers be sent. Donations in Nathaniel's memory can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Funeral services are private and will be under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Services will be lived streamed and condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com
