Uniontown
Nathaniel P. Hensh, 29, of Uniontown, passed unexpectedly Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born November 2, 1990, in Greensburg, a son of Paul F. Hensh and Cynthia L. Kowalsky, who still survive; brother of Jacob Hensh of Uniontown; grandson of Paul and Evelyn Hensh, and the late Bernie and Dolores Kowalsky; nephew and godson of Donna Kowalsky; also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins, who loved him very much; a good friend of Tyler Kolar, Trevor and Taylor Merkosky, Michelle Karabin and the Brambley Family.
Nathaniel was a track coach for West Virginia University. He was a standout athlete at Laurel Highlands, and was a State Pole Vault Champion. He loved golf and Marvel movies.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Uniontown, where he was an altar server and lector. He was the best coach anyone could have had and had a great impact on so many people's lives.
Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Joseph's Church, Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, at a later date.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
