Connellsville
Nelda R. Osterwise, 80, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. She went to be with her Lord and be reunited with her beloved husband, Sam. She was born November 15, 1939, in Connellsville, to Gertrude and Randall Shearer and had four siblings. She was the wife of the late Samuel W. Osterwise Sr., whom she was married to for 43 years.
Nelda worked as a medical assistant for several doctors in Connellsville, was a member of First Baptist Church of Connellsville, was a past member of the Dawson Baptist Church of Connellsville, and was a past member of the Dawson Baptist Church. As a 1957 graduate of Dunbar Township High School, she was a proud member of the 50 Year Club. She was a friend and spiritual advisor to many.
Nelda is survived by her sister, Linda Shearer; a daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Homonai and husband Dr. Robert Homonai; a son, Samuel Osterwise Jr. and wife Melanie Osterwise; a stepdaughter, Sandi Osterwise; grandchildren Trudie (Homonai) and husband Matthew Kozar, Tricia (Homonai) and husband Daniel Filer; great-grandson Luke Kozar; and nephew Kenneth “Kenny” Brooks.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Samuel W. Osterwise Sr.; parents Randall and Gertrude Shearer; brother Randall G. Shearer; and sisters Marilyn J. Shearer and Kathy A. Ulery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033, with a private burial at Presbyterian Cemetery of Middle Church. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public viewing or service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, in Nelda’s memory.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.