Connellsville
Nellie B. Hodge, 90, of Connellsville died Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born August 7, 1931, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Sarah L. Helms Hodge. Nellie was retired from Anchor Hocking Glass where she was employed for 36 years.
She was a member of the GBBA and the Goldenaires. She was member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church and she also attended the Wesley United Methodist Church in Dunbar.
She is survived by her sister, Sally Hodge Rudolchick of Mount Pleasant; special niece, Jackie Rudolchick of Alverton and Tommy Bryner; niece, Candy Matson of Mount Pleasant; nephew, Michael Rudolchick and his wife Betty of Scottdale; several great nieces and nephews and their families; special friends, Jack and Carole Hann and Jill Hann.
n addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Delores Barkley; brother, Thomas Hodge, Jr.; brother-in-law, Albert Rudolchick, Sr. and nephew, Albert Rudolchick, Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville where services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.