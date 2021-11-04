Uniontown
Nellie E. Miller Farkas, 99, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 2, 2021, with her family by her side. Born October 31, 1922, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late James and Anna Kohlar Miller.
Nellie was the beloved wife of the late Andrew P. Farkas; mother of Janet Farris of Oliver #2; grandmother of Mark A. (Becky) Fuller and Jeremy (Taylor) Farris; great-grandmother of Andrew Fuller. Several special nieces and nephews still survive her.
In addition to her parents and husband, who have passed, Nellie was the last surviving warrior of her immediate family as all her brothers and sisters had preceded her in death.
Nellie loved to play cards and usually won. She loved everyone she met. In her younger days she enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing, but the true love of her life was Andy, who she left to be with forever.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 5, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Visitation continues from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. blessing service Saturday, November 6. Interment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.