Dunbar
Nellie Elizabeth Leighty Fordyce, 98, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 26, 1923, in Elm Grove, a daughter of the late John D. and Ida Belle Kern Leighty.
She was a member of the Juniata United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, Nellie was a loving homemaker to her family, taking care of her 10 children.
She was known as a foodie and loved to cook, especially every Sunday, where her family would gather and have dinner together.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was at home, out shopping or going to eat.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved being there to watch them grow up.
Nellie is survived by her children, Cheryl "Sherry" (George / Donald), Gerald Fordyce (Carol), Lana George, John Fordyce (Janet), Clyde Fordyce Jr. (Lisa), Linda Kirby (Mark), Louanne Richter (Tom), Kimberly Check (Francis), and Scott Fordyce; grandchildren, Anita Jordan, Jody Mangus, Keith Fordyce, Richard George, Gregg George, Jamie Hough, Stephanie Lambie, John Fordyce, Mandy Fordyce, Jeff Fordyce, David Neil Fordyce, Nicholas Fordyce, Ryan Kirby, Erik Kirby, Thomas Richter, LeeAnn Richter, Abby Cesario, Brandon Bellacima and Cody Bellacima; and brothers, Elwood Leighty and Thomas Leighty; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Fordyce, Sr.; son, Ernest Alan Fordyce; granddaughter, Sabrina Renae Kirby; sisters, Mary Thorpe and Audrey Saylor; brothers. Jacob Leighty, Russell Leighty and John D. Leighty, Jr.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville.
At the family's request, visitation and services will be held privately and interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com
