Dunbar
Nellie Irene Clingerman Lowry, 85, of Dunbar, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born on December 12, 1935, to the late Clyde Clingerman and the late Mary Ann Gibson Clingerman.
Nellie, a homemaker throughout her life, was fond of flowers and cardinals and really enjoyed gardening. She attended Dunbar Baptist Church where she had many friends. She loved her grand-dog, Choo Choo and thoroughly enjoyed the time that they spent together.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Ed) Ritenour; her grandchildren, Richard Haller and Kara Ritenour; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ford Wentzel Lowry; as well as her siblings, Joseph Clingerman and Mary Ann Clingerman.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 22, from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, November 23, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.