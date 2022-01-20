Brunswick, Ohio
Nellie M. Marghella Lucketti, 92, of Brunswick, Ohio, formerly of Brownsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
She was born on December 11, 1929, in Brownsville, to the late Natale and Angeline Paul Marghella.
Nellie is the beloved wife of Arthur, loving mother of Carmen Burke (Dan) and Camille Rains (Randall). Loving grandmother of Dana (Mark), Thomas, Leigh and Mitchell. She is also survived by her brother Bruce Marghella.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Tony Marghella.
Friends will be received in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, when a Blessing Service will be held with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Entombment Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or a charity of your choice. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
