Uniontown
Nellie M. Soom Jupina, 94, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, April 30, 2021, in her home
She was born Monday, June 28, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of Marco and Angela Maria Monica Soom.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Joseph A. Jupina Sr.; granddaughter Maria Nicole Caromano; brothers Peter, William, Joseph, Sam and Mike Soom; sisters Mary Easter, Carrie Rudar and Grace Wensing. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Nellie was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, a member of St. Therese Altar Society, and a 1944 graduate of Uniontown Senior High.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Monica Caromano and husband Nick of Uniontown, Joe Jupina Jr. of Fayette City, Vicki Durany and husband Bob of Hopwood, and Denise Porreca and husband Joe of Belle Vernon; grandchildren Nikki Ann and Gina Caromano, Jennifer O'Brien and husband Mike, Joe Jupina III and wife Leann, Janelle Presley and husband Alex, Bobby Durany, Mario and Mia Porreca; and great-grandchildren Maria Brown, Finleigh and Irelynn O'Brien, Phoenix Jupina and Mika Presley; sisters-in-law Marge Spase and Betty Soom; and many loving nieces and nephews; and her guardian angel, her "4th daughter", Lynn Bloom.
The Jupina family would like to offer a special thanks to all of the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Compassionate Hearts Homecare Agency, especially Lynn, Raven, Ryelee, Robin, Josalyn and Heidi, her caregivers.
Nellie will be remembered for the love and dedication she shared with her husband and for her family. Her happiest times were spent in her kitchen, cooking and baking. "Mamma Mia" how she loved her sweets.
"La famiglia e tutto." - Family is everything.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Entombment will be held in Sylvan Heights Chapel of Memories Mausoleum Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
