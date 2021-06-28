Nellie Marie Friend

Smithfield
Nellie Marie Core Friend, 80, of Smithfield, died Friday, June 25, 2021.
She was born September 22, 1940, in Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jacob and Mary Layhue Core; husband, Ralph "Snuffy" Friend; brothers, John Core and Albert Core; half-brothers, Don Core and Duane Core; and her best friend, Patty Popovich.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Ralph "Bernard" (Debbie) Friend of Fairchance, Carolyn "Dellie" Friend and Jim Wise of Lake Lynn, Carl "Butch" (Pam) Friend, Ronald "Jake" Friend, Donna Stevenson and Chuck, Janet Snyder and Armando Friend, all of Smithfield, and Karen (Jeff) Verbus of Masontown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; half-brothers and half-sisters, Wyatt, Bud, Raymond, Rose and Glenda; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet family and friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
A special thank you is extended to Bella Healthcare in Uniontown, Amedisys Hospice and Anova Healthcare for all the love and care given to Nellie.
