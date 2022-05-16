Nellie May Johnston, 85, passed away at the UPMC hospital in Altoona, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
She retired from Uniontown Hospital, after 40 years working in same day surgery.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Fordian with son (grandson), Ron Cornish; daughter, Wilma Johnston with sons (grandsons), Jason Cruz and Epi "Buddy" DeLaPaz; son, Bill and daughter-in-law, Mary, with daughter (granddaughter), Little Nellie Johnston; son, Bob and daughter-in-law, Pam, with daughter (granddaughter), Bobbie Sue Johnston; daughter, Carol and son-in-law, Rick, with sons (grandsons), Ricky, Anthony and Nick Wilson; and daughter, Patty and son-in-law, Sam Goins.
Mom will be remembered as one strong, determined, beautiful lady. The family donated her body to the Center for Organs Recovery and Education, to help cancer and burn patients in need. Mom's selfless act of kindness will carry on as the recipients are blessed to have part of her love.
No funeral or services will be held per mom's wishes. Mom we all love you and you will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.