Grindstone
Nellie Nuccetelli, 96, of Grindstone, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Peroni Personal Care Home.
She was born on January 26, 1927, in Grindstone a daughter of the late George and Antonia Hycznar Ryba.
Nellie was a hard worker, on her farm as well as at Pechins and Republic Sportsware, and an active member of The Ladies Auxiliary for Grindstone Fire Dept. She was a lifelong member of St. Cecilia's R.C. Church.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Dominick Nuccetelli; her son-in-law, Joseph Wesolowsky; and infant great- grandson, Rylen D. Nuccetelli. Nellie was the last surviving member of her two brothers and four sisters.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Louise Wesolowsky, of McClellandtown; her son, Dominick Nuccetelli, of Grindstone, who was always there for her; grandchildren, Michael Nuccetelli and fiancee Sarah Pace of Brownsville, Jenifer Wesolowsky of McClellandtown, whom she loved very much, Mandy Dahl, and Cara Barber; great-grandchildren, Nina, Michael, Jayden, Vanessa, Nolan, Dustin, Mason, Bryson, Abel, Ava, and Ivy; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Tony and Winter and the staff at Peroni Personal Care Home for the love and care they had given "Queen Nellie", as well as Amedisys Hospice.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, and 9 to 9:30 a.m, on Thursday time of Prayers of Transfer, at THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia R.C. Church with The Rev. Fr. Arnel Tadeo officiating. Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.
