Uniontown
Nellie Rose Ardabell Hudec, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born November 9, 1930, in East Connellsville, a daughter of the late Anthony and Nellie May Franks Ardabell.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Hudec. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Earlene (Edward) Lytle of Tennessee, Roseanne (Benjamin) Franks of Delmont, Daniel Hudec of Uniontown, Valerie Bittinger (Jon) of Smithfield, and Angela (Richard) Lemmon of Uniontown; her 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Carmen, Ralph and Carl Ardabell.
Nellie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and will be missed by her family.
Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 4, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 5. Interment will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, in her memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.