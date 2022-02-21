Brownsville
Nello Angelo Mattie Sr., 89, of Brownsville, a strong father, a wonderful husband of 65 years, and a proud Marine, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Nello was born on April 13, 1932, in Allison #1, to the late Ida Franks Mattie and Teto Mattie. He served in The United States Marine Corps, where he traveled around the world as a Radio Operator. He was a Korean War Veteran, received the UN Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the National Defense Medal. Nello was a welder by trade, and a retired coal miner from Clyde Mine in Fredericktown.
Nello was a devoted husband. Nello and his wife Ethel Mattie celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. They were lifelong companions and blessed with six children.
Nello loved his wife and he worked hard to provide for her. He loved his children and he fought hard to protect them. Nello loved his home in Brownsville, and he was always determined to maintain it. Nello loved swimming, fishing, and enjoyed watching boxing. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, adored his snacks, and he would make you laugh in seconds with his wildly entertaining stories about his long interesting life. Nello will be remembered for his big warm hands, his many Marine Corps tattoos, his beautiful smile, his thick gorgeous hair, and his movie star good looks.
Besides his parents, Nello was preceded in death by his daughter, Shari Ann Mattie; Twin Brother, Teto Mattie; Brother, Albert Mattie; Sisters: Elizabeth Rankin, Helen Brumley, Annie McLaughlin, Maggie Pavlicko, and Lucy Lutz.
Nello is survived by his loving wife, Ethel Easter Mattie; His two sons, Neno Mattie of Brownsville, who was his father's caregiver for many years, and Nello Mattie, Jr. of Monessen; Three daughters: Gina Mattie Dennis - Uniontown, Donna Mattie Neill - Dalton, Ga., Angie Mattie - Norfolk, Va.; Brother, John Mattie; Sister, Ida Mae Popiesh. Also survived by seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends everywhere.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22nd, and from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, where a Blessing Service will be held.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where Full Military Rites will be accorded by The American Legion Posts #940, #275, and #838.
