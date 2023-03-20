Gibbon Glade
Nelma Jewell Glenn Shaffer, 89, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic in Avon, Ohio.
Nelma was the beloved daughter of the late Reverend Chester E. and Juda Hamilton Glenn. She was born June 15, 1933, in St. Charles.
Nelma was a member of the Canaan Church of the Brethren in Gibbon Glade, since 2015.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Dale; sisters, Mina Wyoma Poteat and Nova E. Turner; brothers, Quentin E. Glenn, and Weldon Doug Glenn.
She is survived by her son, Alonzo Dow Shaffer III (Lonnie), of Collins, Ohio; daughter, Lori DeAnn Guilmette (Steve), of Sheffield, Ohio; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; two stepgrandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Farmington Bethel Cemetery, with Pastor Greg Moran officiating the service.
All arrangements are under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
