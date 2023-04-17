Uniontown
Nelson H. Phares, 50, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
He was born June 11, 1972, in the Uniontown Hospital to Harold Phares, Sr. and the late Patricia Linderman. Nelson was raised in Uniontown and attended Uniontown High School.
Nelson's Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He loved to minister to others about his struggles and how he came to know the Lord as his savior.
Nelson was the owner of NHP Remodeling. He was very proud of his accomplishment of owning his own business.
He is survived by his father Harold and his step-mother Bonnie Phares; one brother, Harold (Amanda) Phares; one sister, Melinda (Skip) Center, and his beloved dog Choppers. He also leaves behind several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.