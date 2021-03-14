Fairchance
Nelson Winfield Swaney returned home to his Lord Sunday, March 7, 2021. Nelson was born February 2, 1943, in Fairchance, a son of Palmer W. Swaney and Nellie May Hickle Swaney. Nelson was the youngest of 12 children.
He is survived by his children, Kellie Swaney of Catonsville, Md., and Matthew Swaney of Frederick, Md.; his four grandchildren, Gavin, Gabriel, Keelyn and Tighe Swaney; his sister, Ida "Sis" Sutton; and brothers Merle Swaney and Earl Swaney.
Nelson was preceded in by his parents, Palmer and Nellie Swaney; and siblings Charles R. Swaney, Franklin P. Swaney, William P. "Blackie" Swaney, Clayton N. "Tub" Swaney, John E. Swaney, George W. Swaney, Normond D. Swaney and Robert D. "Hirk" Swaney.
Nelson was a great father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He loved collecting cars, going to Gettysburg with his grandchildren and walking the battlefields, Johnny Cash, long rides down Skyline drive, going for walks and riding the train with his grandchildren at Wheaton Regional Park, all of his family, and his Lord Jesus Christ.
He will always be in our hearts and one day we will see him again.
"An Irish Blessing"
May the road rise up
to meet you
May the wind always
be at your back
May the sun shine warm upon your face
And rains fall soft
upon your fields
And until we meet again
May the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand
