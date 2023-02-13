Fairchance
Neneen N. Savage, 34 of Fairchance, passed away unexpectedly at the Uniontown Hospital on Friday, February 10, 2023.
She was born January 6, 1989 in Morgantown, W.Va.
Surviving are her mother, Denene Palo Weimer; brother, David Savage; aunt, Cheryl Fraij; uncle, Ron Palo; uncle, Tim Palo; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Daralou and Jim Palo; uncle, Kevin Palo; aunt, Barbara Kaputa uncle, Michael Palo.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. the hour of service with Pastor Pete Malik officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
