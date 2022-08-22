Lemont Furnace
Nettie June Raymond, 96, of Lemont Furnace, passed away, in her home, peacefully, Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born August 23, 1925, in Fayette County, a daughter of the late Barton and Alice King Jackson King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Raymond Sr.; a son, Harold E. Raymond Jr.; a daughter, Cathy VanSickle; and a grandson, Michael Sickles.
Nettie is survived by her daughter, Darlene and husband Larry Sickles of Lemont Furnace; four grandchildren, Kenneth Sickles and wife Diana Sickles of Connellsville, Scott VanSickle and wife Heather Vansickle of Lemont Furnace, Jessica Poling and husband Adam Poling of Blacklick, Ohio, and Daniel Barton Raymond of Monroeville. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Natasha Sickles, Emmett VanSickle and Alice Poling, who were the light of her life; a brother, Ed Jackson and wife Ethel; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, August 24, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
