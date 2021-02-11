Centerville Borough
Nettie M. Jenkins, 94, of Centerville Borough, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab Center.
She was born January 28, 1927, in Centerville Borough, a daughter of the late Walter Ryan and Helen Manners Williams.
Nettie was a 1944 graduate of Centerville High School and a graduate of Penn Commercial of Washington.
She worked for many years as a secretary for the Prudential Insurance Co. in Washington.
Nettie was a charter member of Unit #705 Centerville and served as a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary Post #705. From 1961 to 1971, she participated in the Polka Dances in the Park, a popular fundraiser for the American Legion.
Mrs. Jenkins was a charter member of the National Pike Steam, Gas & Horse Association.
She was a lifetime member of the Taylor United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, former Sunday school supervisor, and former president of the Women's Society and was active in the well-known turkey suppers and held numerous other offices within the church.
On December 7, 1946, she married Leon H. Jenkins Jr., who passed away March 27, 2013.
Surviving are two children, Harry Thomas Jenkins of Centerville and Betty Mae Ritzer (Anthony) of Charleroi; three grandchildren, Beverly Mae Gillis (James) of Centerville, Harry P. Jenkins (Lori) of Suffolk, Va., and Heather Marie Closser (George) of Richeyville; along with five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are three siblings, Mildred Levbie, James Williams and Richard Williams; and her daughter-in-law, Sue Jenkins, who died November 14, 2020. Nettie was the last of her immediate family.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 11, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, with Pastor Ken Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in Taylor Cemetery in Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Centerville American Legion Post #705, 1101 Old National Pike, Fredericktown, PA 15333, or Taylor United Methodist Church, 600 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.