Confluence
Neva L. Turney Bowlin, 91, of Confluence, entered eternal rest Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. She was born November 28, 1929, in Confluence, a daughter of John and Laura Bowlin Turney.
Her parents, in-laws Clyde and Ida Bowlin; husband of 60 years, Carl; sisters Ruth Lakatosh, Mary Matthews, Jean Tolin, Lois Alcott; brother Jack Turney; and son-in-law George Leasure preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters Sharon Leasure and Brenda Burow (Ray); and a son, Terry Bowlin (Kay); grandchildren Amy Shaffer (Patrick), Jeremy Leasure (Donna), Josh Bowlin (Jennifer), Holly Lee (David) and Jesse Burow (Lareina); great-grandchildren Evan and Jacob Shaffer, J.J. and Emily Leasure, Emma Bowlin and Eleanor and Neva Grace Burow, all who affectionately called her "Maw". Also surviving are a sister, Julia Thomas; special cousin Mary Louise Carey; and many nieces and nephews.
Neva was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who took pride in caring for her family and her home. One of her favorite pastimes was baking bread, cakes and cookies, which she freely shared with family, friends and neighbors. Neva loved to read, especially historical books and did extensive research on family history. She loved spending time with family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She was a member of Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years, organized and taught Bible school and planned many activities, parties and plays for the youth. She was a member of Confluence Rebekah Lodge, Turkeyfoot Valley Historical Society and served for many years on the Henry Clay Township Election Board.
Due to COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, a private service will be held for the family with the Rev. David Lee officiating. Interment in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to either the Addison or Turkeyfoot Valley historical societies.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Confluence.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
