Hopwood
Neville E. Brewer, 82, of Hopwood, died peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022.
He was born on December 10, 1939, in Brownfield, the son of John H. and Dolores Patterson Brewer.
Neville was predeceased by his parents; son, Mark W. Brewer; sister, Carol A. Brewer; brother, John H. Brewer Jr.; and beloved wife of 59 years, Irma Jean Bell Brewer.
Surviving are his sons, John S. Brewer and Alan T. Brewer and wife Theresa; three grandchildren, Adam, Natasha and Hanna; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Neville was a veteran of the US Army and a lifetime member of the Brownfield United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Amvets Post 103 and Hutchinson Sportsmen’s Club.
He retired from the Fort Martin Power Plant and enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, hunting, fishing and golfing at the Duck Hollow Golf Club.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with Pastor Nelson Boone officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.