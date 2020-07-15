Connellsville
April 28, 1951 -
July 2, 2020
Debbie
Newman Pishko
Uniontown
Samuel James "Sammy" Newman III, the first-born child of Samuel James Newman Jr. and Doris Brant Newman, was born April 28, 1951.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, when a Joint Memorial Service will follow for Sam and his daughter, Debbie Newman Pishko, who passed away November 27, 2019, in the First Christian Church of Grindstone, 1529 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, PA 15442.
