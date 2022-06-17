Canonsburg, formerly of Uniontown
Nicholas A. Krivosky, 21, of Canonsburg, formerly of Uniontown, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022.
He was born February 23, 2001 in Uniontown, the son of Roger A. Krivosky and Tammy W. Wamsley Krivosky.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Nick and Leona Krivosky; uncle, Regis Kanar and wife Helen; and special aunts: Delphenia and Louise Kanar.
Nicholas was a 2019 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was a kind hearted, caring, young man with a gentle spirit. He enjoyed auto mechanics, electronics, and had a thirst for knowledge and loved learning new skills. Nick will be sadly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Roger A. Krivosky; mother, Tammy W. Wamsley Krivosky; brothers: Dylan Krivosky and wife Lynsey and Devan Krivosky; maternal grandparents, James "Jim" and Shirley Wamsley; special uncle, James "Jamie" Wamsley and Kim; uncle, James Kanar; cousins: Brandon, Jacob and Alayna.
Nicholas' family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, John P. Duke, Supervisor.
A Celebration of Nicholas' life will take place at 7 p.m.. Interment will be private.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
