Uniontown
Nicholas Alexander Flowers, 19, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his loving parents by his side.
He was born October 10, 2002, in Uniontown, a son of Larry K. and Michelle “Micki” Flowers.
He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Madisyn “Maddie” and Gabriella “Gabbie”; and one brother, Noah; grandparents, Ray and Patti Lemansky, and Larry and Joyce Flowers; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nicholas was the sweetest, kindest, most loving soul. He loved his family dearly. Nicholas never had a mean word to say about anyone or anything. He enjoyed video games, watching anime, and collecting Funko Pops. Nicholas loved to share his love of things by acting out lines from movies or videos, having you watch videos, or just talking about things even if you had no idea what he was talking about. Nicholas was, without a doubt, the most pure of heart person that we have ever known. It’s hard to imagine family gatherings without his little jokes, without his games and electronics, without his pre-meal blessing…without his beautiful soul. We were all fortunate and blessed to have had Nicholas in our lives for 19 years. All of us who loved Nicholas will still talk to him often and our hearts will allow us to hear his response. Forever in our hearts…you have made us happy, happy, happy indeed. We love you, Nick.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, followed by Prayers of Transfer. A Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Smithfield.
