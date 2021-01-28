Dunbar
Nicholas Edward Bell Jr., 78, of Dunbar, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 28, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 29, in Immaculate Conception Church, Connellsville, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.