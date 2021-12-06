Uniontown
Nicholas "Nick" J. Masi, Sr., 97 of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on February 19, 1924, in Uniontown, son of Francesco and Carmella Masi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Robert Minick, and 12 siblings.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Frances R. Sagosky Minick Masi; their son, Nick J. Masi, Jr., of Uniontown; his stepchildren Joseph Minick of Greensboro, Joyce King, and husband William of Smithfield, Genevieve Minick, Denise Minick, and Michele Minick, all of Uniontown; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Nick was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown. He was a stone mason by trade, and operated a masonry business with his twin brother, William. Nick was a member of the Brick Layers Union, and the Amvets Post 103, VFW, American Legion, and various other veterans' organizations.
He proudly served his country during World War II with the United States Army.
A Private Blessing Service will be held for his family on Tuesday, December 7, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by Amvets Post 103.
In his memory, please make contributions to Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.