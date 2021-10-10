Nicholas James Ludi, 73, entered the kingdom of heaven on 9/29/2021. Nicholas was surrounded by his loving family and passed peacefully after courageously battling Alzheimer's Disease.
Nicholas was born on January 22, 1948 in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was the son of the late Thomas and Patricia Ludi.
Nicholas was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Sharon Swanson Ludi.
He is survived by his daughters Allison Haragos (Jeff), and Amanda (Tim) Selden; his grandchildren Alexandra Haragos and Jillian and Gunnar Selden; and siblings Jan (Rob) Hurlbutt, Tim (Cindy) Ludi, and Michelle Yonkers.
Nicholas was a dedicated father and grandfather. He treasured his daughters and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Baba".
He had a vivacious personality and loved to make those around him laugh. Nick had the ability to build friendships everywhere he went.
Nicholas attended John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, Nebraska where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. He was also a standout athlete in both football and basketball.
Nicholas showed great aptitude for flying. He obtained his first pilot's license at the age of sixteen. He continued to pursue his passion for aviation by earning his Airline Transport Rating. Nicholas was Type Rated in the Westwind, Cessna Citation, Rockwell Saberliner, Falcon 50, Falcon 200 and Learjet 31A. He flew Mitsubishi MU2's, and flew for the US Mail in Beech 18's. He was also a certified Airplane and Power Plant Mechanic and a Certified Flight and Ground Instructor.
Nicholas was a proud member of Abundant Life Church in Uniontown, where he enjoyed helping to maintain the grounds. He took great pride in keeping the landscaping beautiful. He also found pleasure in walking his loyal canine companions Bear, Annie, and Tinkerbell on the church property as well as on the trails at Huntchinson.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Life's Promise in Ligonier, as well as Heritage Hospice in Greensburg, for their support and love during this difficult time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC.
A private service was held for immediate family members.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Organization or to Fayette Friends of Animals.
Memorials and condolences can be shared with the family at with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
