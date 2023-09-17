Carmichaels
Nicholas J. Simko Jr., 73, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after a quick, yet courageous battle.
He was born April 6, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Nicholas J. and Gizella Reich Simko, Sr.
After high school in 1968, Nick proudly served our country as a combat engineer in the United States Marine Corps. He served several tours during the Vietnam War, where he received numerous medals and campaign ribbons. After his discharge he remained active in the Marine Corps Reserves.
Nick retired in 2010, after 25 years with CONSOL Energy Inc., where he spent his years there as a welder and a heavy equipment operator. Prior to CONSOL he was employed with the Buckeye Coal Company, where he earned his black hat in underground mining and found a love for the profession.
During retirement he was able to enjoy the little things in life such as landscaping, Barrett Jackson Car Auctions, nightly episodes of Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, The Blacklist and never missed a Little League baseball game.
In 1975 he married the love of his life, Teresa Boggio Simko, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Rita (Jason) Nichols, whom he always referred to as "the baby", and nine years ago he was promoted to his favorite and most accomplished position of Grandfather to Rowan James Nichols. Nick would tell you that he waited his whole life to be a "pappy" but at a young age Rowan tagged him with the name "Ni" and from that point on is how everyone referenced him.
Nick is a loyal brother to Eleanor Babuscak (Robert). He was a devoted brother-in-law to Penny Rae Wasko and Matthew James Boggio II (Charmayne); and an uncle to many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, that he loved dearly. Nick was also the best bonus grandfather to Emma and Olivia Nichols from the moment he met them and they became family.
In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Simko; mother-in-law, Rita Boggio; and father-in-law, Matthew James Boggio.
Nick was the most generous man, so sweet, kind and mild mannered. He was a friend to all. The epitome of what every man should be and what every little boy should dream of becoming. He was able to light the darkest of rooms and had a quick wit about him that made his sense of humor one of a kind.
Nick provided an incredible life for his family and loved them all fiercely. The world certainly lost a little light the day he left, but he will live in all of hearts forever.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be at 11 a.m. held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at St. Matthias Parrish at St. Hugh, Carmichaels, with the Reverend J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Services have been entrusted to YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Carmichaels, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
