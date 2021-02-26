Layton
Nicholas Junior Sanner Jr., 75, of Layton, passed away, accidentally, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in his home. He was born June 20, 1945, in Connellsville, a son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Henrietta Keffer Sanner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene J. Richter Sanner; brothers James "Huck", Bobby, Ralph and Leroy.
Nick is survived by his children, daughter Laura L. Snyder and husband Duane of Rostraver Township; son Rodney R. Sanner of Sutersville; two granddaughters, Brittany Sanner and her fiance, Joseph N. Acquaviva Sr. of Penn Hills, Kaitlyn Snyder of Rostraver Township; great-grandson Joseph N. Acquaviva Jr.; brothers Dennis (Sis) Sanner, Emey Sanner, Michael "Redhead" (Florence) Sanner; sisters Susie (John) Platt, Anna Keefer, Bessie Keefer, Mary Sanner; many nieces and nephews.
Nick's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 27, in BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Donald Bowser officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery, Dawson.
PA mandated COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
