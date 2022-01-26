Jacksonville, N.C.
Nicholas Robert Marr, 76, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, a Veteran of the United States Army, died at his home Friday, January 21, 2022.
Mr. Marr was born November 29, 1945, in Connellsville, to the late Domnicki and Camilla Marr, was also preceded in death by his sisters, Florence McKitrick, Angeline Marr and Rosie Manges.
Memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Infant of Prague Catholic Church, in Jacksonville, with Reverend Ernest officiating. Inurnment to follow at the church columbarium with military honors by the United States Army.
Surviving is daughter, April Daniels and her husband Ken of Haslet Tex.; two sons, Gregory Marr and his wife Annemarie of Jacksonville, N.C., Brian Marr and his wife Catherine of Spring, Texas; sister, Theresa Kerns of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Mary Katherine Marr, Kaley Marr, Nicholas Marr, Kevin Marr, Collin Daniels, Joseph Marr and Olivia Daniels.
