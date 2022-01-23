West Newton
Nicholas Walter Pushnack, 83, of West Newton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Trout Pushnack; son, Jason Pushnack; and brother, John Pushnack of Moline, Iowa.
Nick is survived by his two daughters, Susan Shahan (Bugsy) of Youngwood and Carrie Barnes (Todd) of Level Green; and the love of his life, his granddaughter, Piper (Barnes). He is also survived by his brother, Oliver Pushnack of Eagan, Minn.; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to blood relatives, he is survived by dear family friends, Colleen, Danielle, Fred, and Teresa and Bill.
Nick was born January 4, 1939, to Theodore and Marie Acetone Pushnack, of Monessen.
As a child, he was often sick, which afforded him the opportunity to attend school with his younger brother, Ollie. The two of them were as thick as thieves; and Nick developed his fighting spirit often defending his little brother. In high school, he learned to work on cars in shop class, worked in service stations, helped to buy the first family car, and graduated in 1958 (alongside Ollie).
After graduation, Nick served in the Army Reserves then went on to get a job at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel in Allenport, where he worked for 42 years before he retired.
Nick was a jack-of-all-trades both in skill and personality. He knew how to do/fix just about anything. If he didn't know, he figured it out. Much of his wisdom was self-taught and he took pride in all he did. He was a perfectionist. He had a feisty personality accompanied by a colorful vocabulary. He had a presence. He was very opinionated and wasn't afraid to share. Nick was also very dapper and was proud of that. He loved to look sharp. In fact, when he worked in the mill, his friends would often tease him because his work pants were always pressed with creases down the front as if he were ready for a night on the town.
Nick loved his family and kids were everything to him. They were each other's "ride or die." Just one example is that every Sunday was fun day at the pool. He loved watching his children and granddaughter learning to swim, enjoying the water and just being together (and an occasional game of cat and mouse trying to throw each other in. One of which resulted with a daughter's head being slammed in the backdoor). Nick was also a man of many hilarious expressions such as: "Well, I got up today," "how you doin," and many others that the paper rejected (see https://www.blair-lowther.com/obituary/Nicholas-Pushnack). Throughout his life, Nick had many pastimes. During his youth he was a football player, which lead to him to helping coach youth sports for his son Jason's teams. He never missed a game. He was an avid bowler and played in a tournament on network TV. Nick was an enthusiastic gambler; whether it was playing machines or playing cards, he loved it and loved teaching others. He made several trips to practice this trade to Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Aruba. He was quite the pool shot, too. He shot for both Palfey's and Charlie's Place. Nick was a member of many clubs: Allenport Rod and Gun Club, American Legion of Belle Vernon, Fairhope Rod and Gun Club, German Club, Hungarian Club, Naomi Club, Russian Club, Top club, West Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars, West Newton Moose, and his favorite, the West Newton Sportman's Club. It was in these clubs that he got to practice three of his favorite hobbies: hanging with friends, smoking and drinking his JACK and PEPSI. Nick was loved by all and forever will be missed.
As per Nick's request, there will be no funeral services. However, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date (watch social media / word of mouth).
